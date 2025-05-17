403
Russia’s chief negotiator at Istanbul peace talks
(MENAFN) Vladimir Medinsky, Russia’s chief negotiator at the Istanbul peace talks, has stated that the Ukraine conflict could have been resolved swiftly if Kiev had chosen to negotiate from the outset, rather than following the advice of its Western allies and continuing to fight Russia. Medinsky made these remarks after a nearly two-hour meeting in Istanbul, where both Russia and Ukraine agreed to a significant prisoner swap involving 1,000 POWs from each side. They also agreed to continue dialogue once both sides prepare detailed ceasefire proposals.
In an interview with Russia's Channel 1, Medinsky argued that the war, which has now lasted over three years, could have ended in a matter of weeks if Ukraine had adhered to the agreements made during the initial peace talks in Gomel, Belarus, in late February 2022. He criticized Ukraine for not agreeing to peace at that time and instead prolonging the conflict.
Medinsky noted that the peace proposal Russia presented after the Gomel talks, during a follow-up round in Istanbul in spring 2022, was already less favorable to Ukraine, reflecting the changing realities on the ground. He also blamed the West for derailing the peace process, specifically citing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's visit to Kiev in May 2022, where he encouraged Ukraine to continue fighting rather than pursuing peace.
Medinsky emphasized that the West’s interference in the internal affairs of other nations has often led to disastrous consequences, citing historical examples like the 1878 Berlin Congress, where Western powers’ efforts to influence policies had severe repercussions in Europe.
