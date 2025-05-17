403
Trump criticizes billions ‘were being pissed away’ on Ukraine assistance
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump expressed concern over the billions of dollars being spent on aid to Ukraine, calling it a waste. In a Fox News interview, when asked about Russian President Vladimir Putin being an obstacle to peace between Russia and Ukraine, Trump shifted the focus to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Trump criticized Zelensky for not making negotiations easier and claimed that the Ukrainian leader was “the greatest salesman in the world,” even better than himself, in securing US aid. “He comes to Washington and walks out with $100 million every time,” Trump remarked. He also expressed frustration over the large sums being allocated to Ukraine, particularly the $60 billion cheques, and pointed out that Congress was questioning where the money was going.
While the US has provided Ukraine with around $128 billion in aid since 2022, including $66.5 billion in military assistance, Trump has largely blamed the Ukrainian government and President Biden for prolonging the conflict. In the past, Trump accused Zelensky of being ungrateful and warned that the situation could escalate into World War III.
However, Trump has recently softened his rhetoric, threatening new sanctions against Russia if peace talks fail. On Friday, Russia and Ukraine held their first direct talks in three years, where they agreed to a significant prisoner swap and discussed the possibility of further ceasefire proposals.
