Kiev’s supporters ‘frustrated’ by Trump’s view on Ukraine discussions
(MENAFN) European NATO allies are reportedly frustrated with US President Donald Trump’s inconsistent stance on Ukraine peace talks, which is complicating their efforts to apply pressure on Russia, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing sources. The uncertainty surrounding Trump’s actions following the inconclusive Turkish-mediated talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul has left Kiev’s supporters unsure of how to proceed. This meeting marked the first direct talks between the two countries since 2022.
Initially, key European NATO members believed Trump supported imposing new sanctions on Russia if it rejected a 30-day unconditional ceasefire with Ukraine. While Moscow has expressed openness to a ceasefire in principle, it raised concerns that it could provide Ukraine with an opportunity to regroup and rest. However, after Moscow proposed direct Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul without preconditions, the West’s unified front began to falter. This shift led Trump to urge Kiev to agree to restart dialogue immediately, despite President Zelensky’s hesitation unless a ceasefire is in place.
Some European officials hoped that the Istanbul talks would convince Trump that Russia is not serious about peace, prompting the US to take stronger action. While some still believe Trump might follow through on threats to impose secondary sanctions on Russia, others are skeptical, given his repeated statements about wanting to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to resolve the conflict.
The Istanbul talks discussed ceasefire options, a potential prisoner exchange, and plans for future negotiations. Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky stated that Moscow was satisfied with the outcome and ready to resume discussions. Russia has proposed that the Ukraine conflict could end if Kiev agrees to permanent neutrality, demilitarization, denazification, and recognizes the “territorial reality” in regions currently under Russian control. However, Kiev has firmly rejected any territorial concessions.
