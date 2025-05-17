403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Analyst says exposing sexual misconduct claims against ICC prosecutor is ‘suspicious’
(MENAFN) Geopolitical analyst Alessandro Bruno has expressed skepticism over the timing of sexual assault allegations made against International Criminal Court (ICC) Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan, describing it as "extremely suspicious." In an interview with RT on Friday, Bruno highlighted that Khan was handling a high-profile case at the time, which involved the issuing of arrest warrants for Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, over war crimes related to the Gaza conflict.
Last May, Khan announced his intention to seek arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and senior Hamas figures. The ICC issued the warrants in November, around the same time the allegations against Khan emerged. Khan has since taken a leave of absence while an external investigation is conducted but has denied any wrongdoing.
Bruno emphasized that the timing of the allegations raised significant questions, especially given Khan’s involvement in such a pivotal case. He suggested that the accusations could undermine the ICC’s credibility, particularly among countries like Israel and the United States, which are not members of the court. Bruno also pointed out that the allegations could potentially jeopardize the ICC's handling of the case against Netanyahu.
The analyst also noted the ICC’s controversial history, observing that the court often targets leaders of developing countries. He cited the arrest of former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte in March on ICC charges of crimes against humanity and remarked that many past ICC extraditions involved individuals from African nations.
Last May, Khan announced his intention to seek arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and senior Hamas figures. The ICC issued the warrants in November, around the same time the allegations against Khan emerged. Khan has since taken a leave of absence while an external investigation is conducted but has denied any wrongdoing.
Bruno emphasized that the timing of the allegations raised significant questions, especially given Khan’s involvement in such a pivotal case. He suggested that the accusations could undermine the ICC’s credibility, particularly among countries like Israel and the United States, which are not members of the court. Bruno also pointed out that the allegations could potentially jeopardize the ICC's handling of the case against Netanyahu.
The analyst also noted the ICC’s controversial history, observing that the court often targets leaders of developing countries. He cited the arrest of former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte in March on ICC charges of crimes against humanity and remarked that many past ICC extraditions involved individuals from African nations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment