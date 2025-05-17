CBP Officers Apprehend Previously Deported Salvadoran With Extensive Criminal History At Mcallen Residence

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)-U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers assigned to the Hidalgo Port of Entry, including Special Response Team operators and task force officers apprehended an undocumented, previously deported Salvadoran citizen with a lengthy criminal record without incident at a local residence in McAllen.

“Our frontline CBP officers and SRT operators formed a tactical team and successfully served an administrative warrant on a previously deported Salvadoran citizen unlawfully present in the U.S.,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo Port of Entry.“This enforcement action away from the port highlights the versatility of our CBP officers (enforcement), our SRT operators and their tactical skill to take a sought individual into federal custody without incident or injury.”

CBP officers (enforcement), task force officers and Special Response Team operators take a 47-year-old previously deported Salvadoran national into custody without incident at a McAllen residence.

The apprehension occurred on May 15 at a local residence in McAllen. CBP officers (enforcement), SRT operators and task force officers served an administrative arrest warrant and apprehended without incident an undocumented 47-year-old male citizen of El Salvador. They transported the individual to the Hidalgo Port of Entry, where records checks confirmed the identity and citizenship of the man, who was discovered to be unlawfully present in the U.S. after previously being deported in April 2023. The man has a criminal record dating back more than 20 years with arrests and convictions for a range of offenses to include assault, driving while intoxicated, cocaine possession, forgery and firing a weapon.

CBP officers (enforcement) arrested the man on U.S. immigration law violations for alleged re-entry after prior deportation.

