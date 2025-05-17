403
US plans on fast-tracking discharge of transgender service members
(MENAFN) The White House is planning to direct senior military officials to identify transgender personnel or those with gender dysphoria and subject them to medical evaluations, potentially leading to their discharge from the military, according to a report by the Associated Press on Thursday. This move is part of a broader effort initiated by former President Donald Trump to remove transgender individuals from the armed forces, which he began shortly after taking office. Trump’s executive order stated that being transgender conflicts with a soldier’s commitment to discipline and could hinder military readiness.
Gender dysphoria refers to the emotional distress experienced when a person's gender identity does not align with their biological sex.
Defense officials, speaking anonymously, explained that commanders who become aware of any service members with gender dysphoria would be required to review their medical records on an individual basis.
The announcement follows a recent Supreme Court ruling, which upheld the Trump administration’s ban on transgender individuals serving in the military while legal challenges to the policy continue.
Earlier this month, the Pentagon issued a directive that would lead to the removal of about 1,000 openly transgender service members, with a deadline of June 6 for them to voluntarily resign or face discharge. Those who leave voluntarily will receive approximately double the separation pay compared to those who do not.
