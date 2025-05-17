Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Robust earthquake strikes Türkiye as Zelensky, Erdogan make discussions

2025-05-17 04:05:04
(MENAFN) A 5.2-magnitude earthquake shook central Türkiye on Thursday, coinciding with a diplomatic meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. The quake occurred at 3:46 p.m. local time in the Kulu district of Konya province, according to Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Authority (AFAD), and was felt in nearby regions, including the capital, Ankara.

Ankara’s Mayor, Mansur Yavas, confirmed the tremors in the capital and stated that officials were actively monitoring the situation.

Zelensky had traveled to Türkiye following a recent proposal by Russian President Vladimir Putin to resume direct peace negotiations between Moscow and Kiev. Despite attending talks with Erdogan, Zelensky reportedly flew to Albania, while dispatching a negotiating team to Istanbul for upcoming discussions.

Putin’s proposal, made last week, calls for unconditional dialogue to seek a resolution to the Ukraine conflict. If held, the Istanbul talks would represent the first formal negotiations between Russia and Ukraine since 2022, when Kiev withdrew from the peace process.

Although Zelensky had previously stated he would only negotiate directly with Putin, he confirmed on Thursday that a Ukrainian delegation, headed by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, would take part in the upcoming talks.

