403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Robust earthquake strikes Türkiye as Zelensky, Erdogan make discussions
(MENAFN) A 5.2-magnitude earthquake shook central Türkiye on Thursday, coinciding with a diplomatic meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. The quake occurred at 3:46 p.m. local time in the Kulu district of Konya province, according to Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Authority (AFAD), and was felt in nearby regions, including the capital, Ankara.
Ankara’s Mayor, Mansur Yavas, confirmed the tremors in the capital and stated that officials were actively monitoring the situation.
Zelensky had traveled to Türkiye following a recent proposal by Russian President Vladimir Putin to resume direct peace negotiations between Moscow and Kiev. Despite attending talks with Erdogan, Zelensky reportedly flew to Albania, while dispatching a negotiating team to Istanbul for upcoming discussions.
Putin’s proposal, made last week, calls for unconditional dialogue to seek a resolution to the Ukraine conflict. If held, the Istanbul talks would represent the first formal negotiations between Russia and Ukraine since 2022, when Kiev withdrew from the peace process.
Although Zelensky had previously stated he would only negotiate directly with Putin, he confirmed on Thursday that a Ukrainian delegation, headed by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, would take part in the upcoming talks.
Ankara’s Mayor, Mansur Yavas, confirmed the tremors in the capital and stated that officials were actively monitoring the situation.
Zelensky had traveled to Türkiye following a recent proposal by Russian President Vladimir Putin to resume direct peace negotiations between Moscow and Kiev. Despite attending talks with Erdogan, Zelensky reportedly flew to Albania, while dispatching a negotiating team to Istanbul for upcoming discussions.
Putin’s proposal, made last week, calls for unconditional dialogue to seek a resolution to the Ukraine conflict. If held, the Istanbul talks would represent the first formal negotiations between Russia and Ukraine since 2022, when Kiev withdrew from the peace process.
Although Zelensky had previously stated he would only negotiate directly with Putin, he confirmed on Thursday that a Ukrainian delegation, headed by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, would take part in the upcoming talks.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment