Washington announces willingness to continue Russia-NATO security discussions
(MENAFN) According to Bloomberg, the United States has proposed restarting security discussions with Russia under the NATO-Russia Council (NRC) framework as part of broader efforts to reach a peace agreement in the ongoing Ukraine conflict. This development comes ahead of planned direct negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian representatives.
The NRC, established in 2002 to facilitate dialogue between NATO and Russia, largely ceased operations in 2014 following Crimea’s accession to Russia after a referendum held in the wake of a Western-supported coup in Kiev. The council met 11 times to discuss the Ukraine situation, but all communication stopped after the conflict escalated in 2022.
Bloomberg reports that Washington is offering to restore the NRC format as a means of encouraging Moscow to agree to a ceasefire. Last month, US special envoy Steve Witkoff traveled to Moscow and attempted to convince President Vladimir Putin to accept a freeze in hostilities along current battle lines, in return for partial sanctions relief and American recognition of Crimea as Russian territory.
Citing an unnamed source, the outlet noted that the US has expanded its offer to include a resumption of security talks through the NRC as part of the peace proposal.
Meanwhile, former US President Donald Trump has voiced support for Putin’s call to resume direct negotiations with Ukraine, despite initial resistance from Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. Zelensky has insisted that any talks must be preceded by a 30-day unconditional ceasefire—a demand Moscow has repeatedly rejected, claiming it would give Ukraine time to rearm and strengthen its positions.
The latest round of negotiations is set to take place in Istanbul, with Russia’s delegation led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky and Ukraine’s team headed by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. Ukraine previously withdrew from peace talks in 2022 after then-UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Kiev and reportedly urged Ukrainian leaders to continue fighting, according to David Arakhamia, the head of Ukraine’s negotiating team at the time.
