Dillard's, Inc. Announces $0.25 Cash Dividend

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LITTLE ROCK, Ark., May 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dillard's, Inc. (DDS-NYSE) (the“Company” or“Dillard's”) announced that the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per share on the Class A and Class B Common Stock of the Company. The dividend is payable August 4, 2025 to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2025.

CONTACT:

Julie J. Guymon, C.P.A.

501-376-5965

