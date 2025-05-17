Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dillard's, Inc. Announces $0.25 Cash Dividend


2025-05-17 04:00:39
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LITTLE ROCK, Ark., May 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dillard's, Inc. (DDS-NYSE) (the“Company” or“Dillard's”) announced that the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per share on the Class A and Class B Common Stock of the Company. The dividend is payable August 4, 2025 to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2025.

CONTACT:
Julie J. Guymon, C.P.A.
501-376-5965
...


Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

