Premier's, Parliamentary Secretary's Statements On The International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia And Biphobia

CANADA, May 17 - Premier David Eby has issued the following statement marking the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia:

“Today, we join with people around the world to recognize the many gains that 2SLGBTQIA+ communities have achieved.

“Hate and discrimination have no place in British Columbia, and everyone has the right to live in safety without fear of violence. Our government is committed to protecting the rights of everyone in our province to be who they truly are.

“Equal rights should not be up for negotiation, however, around the world we have seen an emergence of harmful policies that target queer people and, in particular, transgender communities.

“Together we will continue to protect the hard-won rights and freedoms of all people in British Columbia so that our province can be a safe and welcoming place for everyone.”

Jennifer Blatherwick, parliamentary secretary for gender equity, said:

“No one should ever be the target of violence or oppression because of who they are or who they love, and while much has been done to better support people in B.C.'s 2SLGBTQIA+ community, we know we still have more work to do. It's every person's right to be who they are without fear and stigma because a more inclusive society leads to a higher quality of life for everyone.”

