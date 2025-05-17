403
Trump’S Gulf Alignment: Forging An A.I.-Powered Axis Of Influence
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) (Analysis) Donald Trump's Gulf tour from May 13 to 16, 2025, aligned the U.S. with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE to lead in AI innovation.
Joined by tech leaders like Elon Musk and Nvidia's Jensen Huang, Trump secured $2 trillion in deals to drive American tech through Gulf wealth.
By prioritizing these oil-rich states over Iran and Israel-long regional tech players-he aims to reshape Middle Eastern influence through AI-driven growth, including Qatar's sports analytics for football.
This strategic pivot positions the U.S. and its Gulf partners at the forefront of global innovation, though risks like regional tensions and ethical concerns loom.
Riyadh's Bold Bet: Arms and A.I.
In Riyadh, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman pledged $600 billion, including a $142 billion arms deal-the largest ever-for missiles and jets to counter Iran.
The kingdom's Humain AI initiative, powered by Nvidia and AMD chips, supports Vision 2030's shift from oil to tech.
Trump's diplomacy, pushing for Syrian sanction relief and Israel-Syria dialogue, complements these economic deals.
However, Saudi Arabia's BRICS engagement signals a strategy to balance U.S. alignment with broader global partnerships.
Doha's Strategic Play: Jets and Tech
In Doha, Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim committed $243 billion, including $96 billion for 160 Boeing jets, $10 billion to strengthen the Al-Udeid base, and a $400 million Boeing 747-8 gift for Air Force One.
These deals, alongside mediation in Iran nuclear talks and AI investments like the Qatar Science & Technology Park's analytics for Aspire Academy's global football programs, deepen U.S. ties while balancing relations with Iran and Gulf neighbors.
UAE's Tech Ambition: $1.4 Trillion Vision
The UAE pledged $1.4 trillion over a decade, including a $200 billion AI campus in Abu Dhabi powered by Nvidia chips.
The MGX fund's $100 billion AI stake and OpenAI's data center plans bolster this vision, while $440 billion in energy deals target U.S. gas and green assets.
A $14.5 billion Boeing aircraft order and F-16/Apache helicopter deals strengthen UAE defenses.
Ceremonial honors, including the Order of Zayed award and Abrahamic Family House visit, reinforced Trump's rapport, complementing these commitments.
A New Tech Axis: Gulf States Rise
Trump's tour positions AI as a catalyst for transforming Gulf nations into tech leaders.
Fueled by vast wealth, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE are surpassing Iran and Israel-long regional tech players-with aggressive AI investments, including Qatar's sports analytics programs, to reshape global economic influence.
Tech leaders like Musk and Huang view these deals as a counter to China's tech rise, with Nvidia's 5% stock surge reflecting market confidence.
By bypassing regional gridlock, Trump bets on Gulf partners eager to drive global influence through technology.
Risks and Ethical Concerns
The $142 billion Saudi arms deal and UAE's military purchases risk escalating tensions in Yemen or Gaza. AI chip exports could inadvertently reach China, despite safeguards.
Trump's business ventures in Dubai and Qatar, including hotels and golf resorts, risk emoluments clause violations, particularly with Qatar's $400 million Boeing 747-8 gift, with X posts questioning potential influence-buying.
These concerns, amid stalled Ukraine and Gaza peace efforts, could undermine his credibility.
The Gulf's BRICS ties-UAE's membership, Saudi Arabia's interest-suggest a dual strategy, balancing U.S. alignment with global options.
A Shifting Global Order
Trump's tour aligns Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, Qatar's post-World Cup tech pivot, and the UAE's AI ambitions with his transactional ethos.
Events like Riyadh's Cybertruck parade, Doha's purple carpet, and Abu Dhabi's interfaith visit underscored this economic play.
The absence of Saudi-Israeli talks highlights Trump's tech-first approach, with X posts noting a new Middle Eastern hierarchy.
This U.S.-Gulf alliance could redefine global innovation, but success depends on navigating regional volatility and ethical scrutiny.
