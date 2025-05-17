Confronting Gender Imbalance In Maritime Security Through European Union–Caribbean Cooperation

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)As the world prepares to mark the International Day for Women in Maritime on 18 May, the European Union's Seaport Cooperation Project (SEACOP) organised a high-level seminar in Bridgetown to focus attention on the lack of gender equality in the maritime sector-particularly in areas like security and law enforcement, where women remain significantly underrepresented.

Women continue to face structural barriers in maritime careers-from limited access to training and advancement, to underrepresentation in leadership and operational roles. These challenges are especially visible in maritime security, where more inclusive participation is essential to tackling transnational crime, safeguarding coastal communities, and strengthening maritime governance across the Caribbean.

Creating space for more equal participation strengthens the sector's ability to respond to these evolving challenges. That is the goal behind the event organised under the European Union SEACOP project, held in Bridgetown under the theme“Sailing Towards Equality.”

Government representatives – including Dale D. Marshall, attorney general and minister of legal affairs of Barbados and senator Dr Shantal Munro-Knight, minister of state in the prime minister's office – regional partners, and maritime professionals came together not only to recognise the contribution of women in the field but to exchange experiences, identify shared obstacles, and explore practical ways to advance equality. The event also formed part of Europe Month in Barbados, where the European Union – while marking its own Europe Day – takes the opportunity to reflect on its partnership with Caribbean countries and the progress made together toward building safer, more inclusive societies.

“Gender-diverse teams are more effective, more resilient, and better equipped to handle the complexities of modern threats-from transnational organised crime to environmental challenges,” said European Union ambassador to Barbados, Malgorzata Wasilewska, in her opening speech.“The EU is proud to support SEACOP's leadership in advancing both security and inclusivity across the Caribbean.”

Panel discussions, keynote speeches, and breakout sessions explored a range of topics – from regional policy reform to women's leadership in maritime law enforcement – while identifying concrete steps that can help close existing gaps in access, recruitment, and career development.

In the lead-up to the event, a Joint Maritime Control Unit (JMCU) Basic Course was delivered in partnership with the Regional Security System (RSS), offering hands-on training aimed at strengthening operational capacity and inclusion on the ground – pairing dialogue with practical, long-term support.

This year's observance of the International Day for Women in Maritime marked ten years of partnership between SEACOP and Barbados, a collaboration launched in 2016 that has evolved into a cornerstone of European Union–Caribbean maritime cooperation. Over the past decade, SEACOP has delivered more than 60 training courses to over 650 officers, supported the creation of 14 JMCUs and 13 Maritime Intelligence Units (MIUs), and helped deepen regional cooperation.

The goal is not just to strengthen institutions-but to ensure everyone has the opportunity to contribute to safer, more resilient maritime spaces across the Caribbean.

The post Confronting gender imbalance in Maritime Security through European Union–Caribbean Cooperation appeared first on Caribbean News Global .