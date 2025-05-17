US Coast Guard Cutter Calhoun Offloads More Than $140.9 Million In Illegal Narcotics At Port Everglades

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) MIAMI, USA – US Coast Guard Cutter Calhoun's crew offloaded approximately 19,055 pounds of cocaine and marijuana, worth an estimated $140.9 million, Friday, at Port Everglades.

The seized contraband was the result of five interdictions in the Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea by interagency partners. The resulting criminal investigations are linked to substantial amounts of transnational criminal organizations and including the foreign terrorist organization, Tren de Aragua.

On April 12, the Calhoun's crew, under tactical control of Coast Guard Atlantic Area, detected a suspicious fishing vessel in international waters exhibiting behavior consistent with narcotic trafficking approximately 1,200 miles west of Las Palmas, Canary Islands. The crew interdicted the suspicious vessel, seizing approximately 10,000 pounds of cocaine.

On May 1, a military patrol aircraft located a suspicious vessel approximately 100 miles off Colombia. A Coast Guard law enforcement detachment deployed on USS Minneapolis Saint Paul interdicted the vessel, seizing approximately 1,500 pounds of cocaine.

On May 5, a military patrol aircraft located a suspicious vessel approximately 80 miles off Dominican Republic. Calhoun's crew interdicted the vessel, seizing approximately 825 pounds of cocaine.

On May 6, Calhoun's crew interdicted a suspicious vessel approximately 85 miles off Haiti. A law enforcement crew stopped the vessel, seizing approximately 3,135 pounds of cocaine and 14 pounds of marijuana.

On May 7, a military patrol aircraft located two suspicious vessels approximately 155 miles off Dominican Republic. Calhoun's crew interdicted both vessels, seizing approximately 3,580 pounds of cocaine.

“I'm incredibly proud of Calhoun's role in continuing to disrupt the flow of illicit narcotics,” said Capt. Matthew Hammond, Calhoun's commanding officer.“The Coast Guard and our partners work tirelessly to deny drug trafficking organizations access to smuggling routes bound for the United States and dismantle transnational criminal activity abroad, which threaten Americans here at home.”

The following crews also assisted with interdiction operations:

Joint Interagency Task Force-South (JIATF-S) ;

Seventh Coast Guard District watchstanders;

US Coast Guard Tactical Law Enforcement Team-South.

Detecting and interdicting illicit drug traffickers on the high seas involves significant interagency and international coordination. Joint Interagency Task Force-South, in Key West, conducts the detection and monitoring of aerial and maritime transit of illegal drugs. Once an interdiction becomes imminent, the law enforcement phase of the operation begins, and control of the operation shifts to the US Coast Guard for the interdiction and apprehension phases. Interdictions in the Caribbean Sea are performed by members of the US Coast Guard under the authority and control of the Seventh Coast Guard District, headquartered in Miami.

These interdictions relate to Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces' Strike Force initiatives and designated investigations. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach.

Additional information about the OCDETF program can be found at .

Calhoun, commissioned in 2024, is the newest 418-foot Legend-class national security cutters homeported in North Charleston, South Carolina. The cutter's primary missions are counter-drug operations and defense readiness.

