Health Leaders From The Americas And Around The World Gather At The 78Th World Health Assembly With A Call For Unity In Health

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) WASHINGTON, USA – Thewill take place from May 19 to 27 in Geneva, Switzerland, bringing together global health authorities, including health ministers from the Americas, to discuss a key agenda for global health.

Under the theme“One World for Health”, delegates meeting at the Palais des Nations are expected to adopt a pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response accord , driven by the Member States of the World Health Organization (WHO). This agreement aims to strengthen countries' capacities to respond effectively and equitably to future pandemics.

The Assembly will also discuss the 2026–2027 programme budget, aligned with WHO's 14th General Programme of Work, the organization's global health strategy for the 2025–2028 period.

In addition, decisions will be made on priorities such as eliminating cervical cancer, lung and kidney health, rare diseases, diagnostic imaging capacity, skin diseases, traditional medicine, lead exposure, health financing, and antimicrobial resistance.

The Assembly's public sessions (Plenary and Committees A and B) will be broadcast live on the WHO website , with simultaneous interpretation available in English, French, Spanish, and other languages.

Participation from the Americas

Countries from the Americas, including the Bahamas, Barbados, Brazil, Costa Rica, Cuba, Guyana, Haiti, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Uruguay, will co-organize or take part in side events-often in collaboration with other countries, NGOs, and partners-to discuss key regional and global health topics.

These include measles elimination, combating obesity, strengthening primary care through digital technologies, sustainable financing for universal health coverage, and the response to noncommunicable diseases and mental health. Details are available on this link .

The World Health Assembly, the WHO's highest decision-making body, sets the organization's policies, appoints the director-general, oversees finances, and approves the programmatic budget.

The post Health leaders from the Americas and around the world gather at the 78th World Health Assembly with a call for unity in health appeared first on Caribbean News Global .