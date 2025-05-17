Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Srinagar Hits Season Hottest Day At 31.5°C

Srinagar Hits Season Hottest Day At 31.5°C


2025-05-17 03:09:41
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir is experiencing a relentless heatwave as May temperatures soar, with Srinagar, the summer capital, recording the season's highest temperature on Saturday.

Srinagar hit 31.5 degrees Celsius, marking the hottest day of the season so far. Jammu and Qazigund also recorded peak temperatures of 41.0 degrees Celsius and 32.0 degrees Celsius respectively.

Other areas felt the heat as well, with Kokernag in south Kashmir recording 30.0 degrees Celsius, and the popular tourist destination Pahalgam reaching 29.0 degrees Celsius. In north Kashmir's Kupwara district, the mercury climbed to 30.0 degrees Celsius, while Gulmarg, known for its ski slopes, remained cooler at 22.2 degrees Celsius.

The Jammu division experienced heatwave conditions in Banihal, Batote, Bhaderwah, and Katra, with temperatures crossing the 30-degree mark.

Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad, Director of the Meteorological Department, said that the heatwave would continue through Sunday. However, he said relief was expected as light rain and thundershower activity is forecast to begin from the evening of May 18 and continue till May 20, likely bringing temperatures down.

Read Also Srinagar Hits 30°C, Dry Spell To Continue Till May 18 Kashmir Sets April Heat Records, Srinagar Sees 2nd Hottest April Day

“Thunder showers with gusty winds are expected till May 20,” he added.“However, another short spell of heatwave is likely from May 21 to May 24, followed by chances of light rain and thundershowers from May 25.”

Dr. Ahmad advised residents, particularly in the Jammu division, to take necessary precautions amid the rising temperatures. He urged vulnerable groups such as pregnant women, children, and the elderly to stay hydrated and avoid excessive exposure to heat.

Most parts of India are likely to witness a hotter-than-usual month of May, with the number of heatwave days doubling to nearly seven, as opposed to the usual three, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warned earlier this month.

As the region braces for fluctuating weather, residents are advised to stay alert and take care during this unseasonal heatwave.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000
Donate Now Donate Now

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN17052025000215011059ID1109561747

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search