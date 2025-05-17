Srinagar Hits Season Hottest Day At 31.5°C

Srinagar hit 31.5 degrees Celsius, marking the hottest day of the season so far. Jammu and Qazigund also recorded peak temperatures of 41.0 degrees Celsius and 32.0 degrees Celsius respectively.

Other areas felt the heat as well, with Kokernag in south Kashmir recording 30.0 degrees Celsius, and the popular tourist destination Pahalgam reaching 29.0 degrees Celsius. In north Kashmir's Kupwara district, the mercury climbed to 30.0 degrees Celsius, while Gulmarg, known for its ski slopes, remained cooler at 22.2 degrees Celsius.

The Jammu division experienced heatwave conditions in Banihal, Batote, Bhaderwah, and Katra, with temperatures crossing the 30-degree mark.

Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad, Director of the Meteorological Department, said that the heatwave would continue through Sunday. However, he said relief was expected as light rain and thundershower activity is forecast to begin from the evening of May 18 and continue till May 20, likely bringing temperatures down.

“Thunder showers with gusty winds are expected till May 20,” he added.“However, another short spell of heatwave is likely from May 21 to May 24, followed by chances of light rain and thundershowers from May 25.”

Dr. Ahmad advised residents, particularly in the Jammu division, to take necessary precautions amid the rising temperatures. He urged vulnerable groups such as pregnant women, children, and the elderly to stay hydrated and avoid excessive exposure to heat.

Most parts of India are likely to witness a hotter-than-usual month of May, with the number of heatwave days doubling to nearly seven, as opposed to the usual three, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warned earlier this month.

As the region braces for fluctuating weather, residents are advised to stay alert and take care during this unseasonal heatwave.

