Went 100 Km Deep In Pak To Avenge Pahalgam Attack: Amit Shah

Speaking at a public gathering, Shah said the strikes were conducted under the“decisive leadership” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.“Operation Sindoor reduced the JeM and LeT headquarters to rubble,” he said, calling it the strongest-ever message sent to terror elements and their backers across the border.

According to Shah, the Indian armed forces penetrated up to 100 kilometers inside Pakistani territory to carry out the precision strikes.“Our army gave a clear message - if anyone raises an evil eye towards Indian citizens, they will not be spared. They heard India's message through the sound of our bombs,” he asserted.

The Home Minister revealed that terror facilities in Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Bahawalpur, Muridke, Sialkot and other areas were targeted and destroyed.“These camps were stockpiling weapons and training terrorists to attack India. The message was loud and clear - any attack on Indian civilians will be met with double the force,” Shah said.

Recalling the era before 2014, he said terror attacks were often met with silence or restraint.“Back then, Pakistani terrorists would cross over, kill our people, and return untouched. But since PM Modi took charge, every act of terror has received a firm, strategic response.”

Shah cited previous operations including the 2016 Uri surgical strikes, 2019 Balakot airstrikes after the Pulwama attack, and now“Operation Sindoor” as examples of India's new doctrine of“proactive defense.”

He added that following India's strikes, Pakistan retaliated with drone and missile attacks from Kutch to Jammu and Kashmir. However, India's upgraded air defense systems, bolstered under the current government, intercepted and neutralized all threats, ensuring no civilian casualties.

In response, Shah said, the Indian Air Force launched precision strikes on 15 Pakistani airbases.“For the first time since 1947, Indian forces went so deep inside and dismantled Pakistan's terror infrastructure. Their air power stands shattered.”

“Pakistan used to threaten us with atom bombs. Today, they are afraid. India has demonstrated strength, clarity, and will,” he added.

Showering praise on Prime Minister Modi, Shah said,“The son of Gujarat is also the son of Bharat. Under his leadership, India is not just growing economically but is also feared by its enemies. This is New India - it doesn't forget, and it doesn't forgive.”

Shah also commended the Indian armed forces for their bravery and reaffirmed the government's commitment to national security.“Every Indian can sleep in peace knowing our forces stand ready and resolute,” he said.

