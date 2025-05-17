Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Pakistani-Backed Rice Processor Joins Azerbaijan's Araz Valley Industrial Park

Pakistani-Backed Rice Processor Joins Azerbaijan's Araz Valley Industrial Park


2025-05-17 03:07:06
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

In the Araz Valley Economic Zone, an expanse tucked into Azerbaijan's south-western corner, a small announcement last week may have escaped the notice of even the most attentive economic observers. The Azerbaijan Rice Processing Mill LLC, a company backed by Pakistani capital, has been granted resident status in the Araz Valley Industrial Park.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN17052025000195011045ID1109561713

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search