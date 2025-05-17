Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Civilian Hit By Russian Drone In Kherson's Korabelnyi District

2025-05-17 03:06:46
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A civilian was injured as a result of a Russian drone attack in the Korabelny district of Kherson, suffering a leg injury and a mine-blast injury.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“A 53-year-old man who was hit by a Russian drone in the Korabelny district of Kherson yesterday turned for medical help. As a result of the attack, he sustained a mine-blast injury and a leg injury,” the post reads.

As noted, the victim will be treated on an outpatient basis.

Read also: Three utility workers injured in Russian drone attack on Kherson

As reported, a 57-year-old resident of Tomyna Balka, Kherson region, was injured in a Russian drone attac . He suffered a mine-blast injury and a broken arm.

