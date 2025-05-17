Two Women Wounded In Enemy Attack On Orikhiv
The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov wrote about this in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“The Russians attacked the city in the afternoon. Two women were wounded - 52 and 72 years old. They have contusions and explosive shrapnel wounds. The victims are being transported to the hospital . They are being provided with all necessary medical care,” the head of the region wrote.Read also: Three utility workers injured in Russian drone attack on Kherson
As reported, as a result of hostile attacks in Zaporizhzhia region, more than 6,000 subscribers were cut off from electricity, half of them without power for a long time.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment