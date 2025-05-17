Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Two Women Wounded In Enemy Attack On Orikhiv

2025-05-17 03:06:46
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two women were injured in an enemy attack on Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov wrote about this in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“The Russians attacked the city in the afternoon. Two women were wounded - 52 and 72 years old. They have contusions and explosive shrapnel wounds. The victims are being transported to the hospital . They are being provided with all necessary medical care,” the head of the region wrote.

As reported, as a result of hostile attacks in Zaporizhzhia region, more than 6,000 subscribers were cut off from electricity, half of them without power for a long time.

