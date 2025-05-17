SSU Begins Preparations For“1000 For 1000” Prisoner Exchange

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Joint Center for the Coordination of the Search and Release of Prisoners of War at the Security Service of Ukraine has begun preparations for the exchange of people in the“thousand-for-thousand” format.

According to Ukrinform, the SSU reported this on Facebook .

“In particular, the SSU is compiling a list of Russian military personnel held in Ukrainian captivity who may be transferred to the Russian Federation,” the statement reads.

In addition, the SSU, together with the Ministry of Health and all relevant structures, is preparing to receive Ukrainian soldiers who are currently in enemy captivity. Among other things, the appropriate infrastructure, locations and medical personnel are being prepared for the reception, support and rehabilitation of our military.

The SSU recalled that an agreement on the simultaneous release and transfer of prisoners of war“1000 for 1000” was reached between the delegations of Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul on May 16, 2025.

As reported by Ukrinform, the head of the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, said that a large-scale exchange of prisoners in the“thousand-for-thousand” format could take place next week .