SSU Begins Preparations For“1000 For 1000” Prisoner Exchange
According to Ukrinform, the SSU reported this on Facebook .
“In particular, the SSU is compiling a list of Russian military personnel held in Ukrainian captivity who may be transferred to the Russian Federation,” the statement reads.
In addition, the SSU, together with the Ministry of Health and all relevant structures, is preparing to receive Ukrainian soldiers who are currently in enemy captivity. Among other things, the appropriate infrastructure, locations and medical personnel are being prepared for the reception, support and rehabilitation of our military.
The SSU recalled that an agreement on the simultaneous release and transfer of prisoners of war“1000 for 1000” was reached between the delegations of Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul on May 16, 2025.Read also: “1000 for 1000” prisoner exchange may take place next week – top spy
As reported by Ukrinform, the head of the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, said that a large-scale exchange of prisoners in the“thousand-for-thousand” format could take place next week .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment