Bono's Appearance With Ukrainian Military In Cannes Was Sean Penn's Idea

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The initiative to bring U2 frontman Bono and the Ukrainian military to the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival was taken by the famous American actor and director Sean Penn.

The founder of the Cultural Landing project, musician and soldier Mykolai Sierga, who took part in this event, told Ukrinform in a commentary.

“It was Sean Penn's idea. He called, said he had a friend named Bono, and offered to walk the red carpet with Bono. Of course, I agreed. The whole team went to Cannes together. On the first day, we arrived, met, talked, sang, played, and he sang a bandura song with us. Everything was synchronized, and the next day we walked the red carpet with him,” Sierga said.

He emphasized that it was not a provocation, everyone was warned about it, and all negotiations were held the day before.

“There is a dress code on the red carpet, and we are in the pixel, but it was planned that we would come out, take a picture with Bono, and this photo would go around the world. And I see that it did. It really turned out very well and loudly. And this is another reminder that there is a war in the country,” the musician added.

Threes about war in Ukraine to be screened at CannesFestival

As reported, U2 frontman Bono appeared on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival before the premiere of a documentary based on his autobiography with the Ukrainian military.

Photo from Instagram by Mykolai Sierga