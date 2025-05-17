Trump To Speak With Zelensky And Putin On Monday

MENAFN - UkrinForm) US President Donald Trump has announced that on Monday, May 19, he will talk to Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin, after which he will call Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

He announced this on Truth Social on Saturday , Ukrinform reports.

“I WILL BE SPEAKING, BY TELEPHONE, TO PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN OF RUSSIA ON MONDAY, AT 10:00 A.M. THE SUBJECTS OF THE CALL WILL BE, STOPPING THE“BLOODBATH” THAT IS KILLING, ON AVERAGE, MORE THAN 5000 RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN SOLDIERS A WEEK, AND TRADE. I WILL THEN BE SPEAKING TO PRESIDENT ZELENSKYY OF UKRAINE AND THEN, WITH PRESIDENT ZELENSKYY, VARIOUS MEMBERS OF NATO. HOPEFULLY IT WILL BE A PRODUCTIVE DAY, A CEASEFIRE WILL TAKE PLACE, AND THIS VERY VIOLENT WAR, A WAR THAT SHOULD HAVE NEVER HAPPENED, WILL END. GOD BLESS US ALL!!!,” Trump said.

The White House chief added that he hoped it would be a“productive day.”

“There will be a ceasefire, and this very brutal war that should never have happened will end,” Trump said.

