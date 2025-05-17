Rubio Delivers Trump's 'Strong Message' To Lavrov

MENAFN - UkrinForm) U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a phone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Saturday, May 17.

State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said this in a statement seen by Ukrinform.

"Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov today. Secretary Rubio welcomed the prisoner exchange agreement reached during the May 16 Ukraine-Russia talks in Istanbul and delivered President Trump's strong message: the United States is committed to achieving a lasting end to the Russia-Ukraine war," the statement said.

According to the statement, the comprehensive peace plan proposed by the United States "outlines the best way forward."

"The Secretary emphasized President Trump's call for an immediate ceasefire and an end to the violence," the statement read.

The Ukrainian and Russian delegations held talks in Istanbul on May 16.

Photo: Mark Schiefelbein/Pool