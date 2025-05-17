Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Forces Struck Over 1,000 Tanks, Over 2,500 Armored Vehicles This Year Syrskyi


2025-05-17 03:06:44
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian forces have hit 1,159 Russian tanks and 2,510 armored fighting vehicles since the beginning of 2025.

Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi said this in a post on Facebook accompanied by a video, Ukrinform reports.

"Ukrainian warriors continue to eliminate the enemy and its equipment. Since the beginning of this year alone, the Defense Forces have struck over 1,000 enemy tanks (1,159) and more than 2,500 armored fighting vehicles (2,510)," Syrskyi wrote.

Read also: Russian army lost 910 invaders in war against Ukraine over last day

He thanked Ukrainian defenders for their professional combat efforts.

Photo: Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

