19-Year-Old Girl Returned From Russian Occupation
According to Ukrinform, Zelensky's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, announced this on Telegram .
"As part of Ukrainian President Zelensky's Bring Kids Back UA initiative, we were able to rescue a 19-year-old girl from temporarily occupied territory. She had not seen her family for over three years. Her hometown was under constant shelling, with destroyed infrastructure and no access to water or electricity," Yermak wrote.
He noted that the girl had unsuccessfully tried several times to leave the occupied territory on her own.
"Now she is safe, reunited with her family, and planning to return to her studies and build a new life. I am grateful to the Ukrainian Child Rights Network and all our partners who helped organize this rescue mission. We are fulfilling the President's mission - to bring all our children home," Yermak said.Read also: Russia preparing orphaned children from occupied Donetsk region for war against Ukraine – CCD
Earlier reports said that three boys aged 12 to 16 had been returned from temporarily occupied areas of the Kherson region.
Photo: Bring Kids Back UA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment