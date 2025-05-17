19-Year-Old Girl Returned From Russian Occupation

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A 19-year-old girl has been returned from temporarily occupied territory as part of President Volodymyr Zelensky's Bring Kids Back UA initiative.

According to Ukrinform, Zelensky's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, announced this on Telegram .

"As part of Ukrainian President Zelensky's Bring Kids Back UA initiative, we were able to rescue a 19-year-old girl from temporarily occupied territory. She had not seen her family for over three years. Her hometown was under constant shelling, with destroyed infrastructure and no access to water or electricity," Yermak wrote.

He noted that the girl had unsuccessfully tried several times to leave the occupied territory on her own.

"Now she is safe, reunited with her family, and planning to return to her studies and build a new life. I am grateful to the Ukrainian Child Rights Network and all our partners who helped organize this rescue mission. We are fulfilling the President's mission - to bring all our children home," Yermak said.

Russia preparing orphaned children from occupied Donetsk region for war against Ukraine – CCD

Earlier reports said that three boys aged 12 to 16 had been returned from temporarily occupied areas of the Kherson region.

Photo: Bring Kids Back UA