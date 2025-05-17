Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwaiti FM Heads Delegation At The Two Arab Summits

Kuwaiti FM Heads Delegation At The Two Arab Summits


2025-05-17 03:04:58
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, May 17 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Alyahya on Saturday headed the State of Kuwait delegation partaking in the 34th Arab Summit and the fifth Arab Economic, Development and Social Summit in the Iraqi capital.
Kuwait's participation in the two summits come as an affirmation of its unwavering stand in backing the joint Arab action and boosting solidarity and integration among the Arab states in various sectors. (end)
nms


MENAFN17052025000071011013ID1109561688

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search