GCC Chief Reaffirms GCC's Support To UNRWA Role In Helping Palestinians
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, May 17 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi reaffirmed on Saturday the GCC's firm and supportive stance towards the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).
This came during a meeting with the Commissioner-General of UNRWA, Philippe Lazzarini, on the sidelines of the 34th ordinary session of the Arab League Summit and the 5th regular session of the Arab Economic and Social Development Summit held in Baghdad.
During the meeting, Al-Budaiwi reaffirmed the GCC's continued support and full endorsement of the noble goals pursued by (UNRWA) and its humanitarian and relief efforts for the brotherly Palestinian people. He emphasized the need for unrestricted entry of humanitarian aid through all crossings and the cessation of Israeli occupation forces' violations of the agency's centers and aid distribution sites.
The Commissioner-General reviewed the latest developments in the humanitarian and relief situation in the Gaza Strip, all occupied Palestinian territories, and refugee camps particularly in light of the unprecedented deterioration of conditions.
Philippe Lazzarini stated that the agency's financial situation has become extremely critical, making it difficult for UNRWA to continue providing its services to the Palestinian people. (end) kns
