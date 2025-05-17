403
Rpt To Correct Headline (Read Saudi Minister)
Saudi minister: Riyadh renews rejection of forced displacement of Palestinians
BAGHDAD, May 17 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia renewed on Saturday its categorical opposition to the attempts to the forced displacement of Palestinians, affirming its full support to the two-state solution.
Before the 34th ordinary Arab Summit, Saudi State Minister of Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir made the statement, adding that the exceptional circumstances the Palestinian cause is going through require constant common efforts to end humanitarian suffering of Palestinians, and stop crimes and violations committed by the Israeli occupation forces' authorities that represent a flagrant violation of the UN Charter, international laws, resolutions and norms.
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia affirmed the need of reaching a sustainable ceasefire deal in the besieged Gaza Strip, and the categorical rejection of any attempts for the forced displacement of Palestinians or provide solutions that neither meet Palestinians' aspirations nor their legitimate rights to self-determination, topped with the establishment of an independent state based on 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, Al-Jubeir said.
Saudi Arabia rejects Israeli occupation attacks on Syria's territories and stresses the significance of backing Syrian government to address security challenges, he affirmed.
He further emphasized the importance of intensifying Arab efforts to confront any attempts aiming to destabilize Syria.
Al-Jubeir lauded the decision made by US President Donald Trump, during his recent visit to Riyadh, regarding the lifting of sanctions on Syria, a great opportunity for recovery, development, rebuilding and prosperity in Gaza.
Saudi Arabia continued work for Sudan, and stressed the need of permanent dialogue between the parties to dispute to reach a full ceasefire, end the crisis, lift the sufferings of Sudanese people, accelerate the delivery of humanitarian aid, and preserve Sudan's sovereignty, unity, stability, he made clear.
In addition, the Kingdom will continue efforts to achieve security and stability in Yemen, and support political process to reach a deal to end the plight, he noted.
He renewed the assertion of security of maritime corridors, and safety and the freedom of navigation that are an international demand due to their relation to the interest of the whole world, he said.
On Lebanon, Al-Jubeir pointed out Saudi Arabia supports efforts made by the Lebanese President on reforming institutions and placing weapons in the hands of the state.
He hoped that the Lebanese government would meet the aspirations of its people in preserving Lebanon's security, stability and territorial integrity.
Finally, the Saudi minister stressed the importance of expanding joint Arab action towards international and regional issues and continuing development path in a manner that serves "our interests and meets aspirations of our nations for a stable and safe future". (Pickup previous)
