Rpt For Changes In The Paragraphs On Yemen

Baghdad Arab Summit Centrality of Palestinian cause, more coop., facing challenges
BAGHDAD -- On Syria, the leaders expressed solidarity to all the people of Syria regardless of their background, ethnicity or religion, saying that the fellow Arab country deserves stability, security, and development.
They refused all attempts to undermine Syria's unity, showcasing support to all international resolutions focusing on a united Syria through a political process that would ensure the rights of all segments of the Syrian people.
The leaders welcomed the announcement by US President Donald Trump during his visit to Saudi Arabia on May 13, 2025, resulting in the lifting of sanctions on Syria, stressing that such step would help build a stronger Syria political, economically, and financially.
Reducing European Commission sanctions was also a welcomed step, they asserted, saying that the priorities now were bringing back refugees, and supporting national dialogue.
The leaders expressed support to Lebanon, underlining in the process the importance of respecting the country's sovereignty, refusing attempts at division amongst Lebanese, and expressing support towards political and economic reforms.
They stressed the importance of implementing UNSC resolution 1701, saying that the Israeli occupation had repeatedly violated international laws concerning the issue.
The Israeli occupation must withdraw from internationally recognized Lebanese territories, release prisoners taken during the last round aggression on Lebanon, and refer back to 1949 Armistice Agreements, which ensured Lebanon's security, stability and sovereignty and also called for the return of displaced Syrians to their country, they said.
On Yemen, the Arab leaders and participants renewed the unwavering support for Yemen's Presidential Council presided by Dr. Rashad Al-Olaimi, affirmed backing for the Yemeni Government's efforts aimed at attaining the national conciliation and unifying the national ranks for bolstering security and stability in the country,
The summiteers affirmed support for regional and international bids for reaching a comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni crisis on the basis that has been agreed upon internationally, namely the Gulf initiative, its executive mechanisms, outcome of the national dialogue conference, the Security Council Resolution 2216 for sake of attaining the Yemeni people's aspirations for peace, stability, development and prosperity.
In regards to Sudan, they stressed that the conflict there must be resolved, unity must be upheld, and humanitarian aid must be delivered to people in desperate need of support since the war began in 2023.
Turning to Libya, the conferees expressed support to national dialogue that would help achieve unity amongst Libyans and boost prosperity and development in the Arab country.
They called for the expulsion of foreign forces and mercenaries from Libya, expressed detest and refusal of all foreign intervention and meddling in Libyan affairs, calling for measures to hold elections and enable the Libyans to choose their leaders in a fair process.
On Somalia, the leaders displayed agreement on reinforcing stability and security in the fellow Arab country, supporting the legitimate government there against security challenges and aiding plans for sustainable development.
The attendees condemned all acts of terror in Somalia and the attempt to assassinate President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in March 2025.
The summit expressed solidarity with the UAE and its right over the three occupied Islands of Abu Musa and the Greater and Lesser Tunbs, calling for a peaceful resolve of the issue in accordance to international laws and the UN charter.
On joint Arab cooperation and facing challenges, the attendees stressed the importance of clearing the region from Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMDs) in accordance to UNGA decision 73/546 concerning the establishment of a nuclear weapons-free Middle East.
The leaders affirmed the importance of Arab water security, stressing and commending this regarding the efforts of Iraq, Egypt, Sudan, and Syria.
The leaders called for boosting efforts to address current development challenges including the domains of food security, health, energy, and climate change, saying it was important to develop mechanisms in each sector.
On battling terrorism, Arab leaders stressed their unwavering stance on the issue, saying that the so-called Islamic State (IS), Al-Qaeda or any affiliated group had no place in the region.
Terror financing, drug and human trafficking, money laundering and all suspicious and criminal activities must be met with force due to their negative impact on the Arab world, the conferees agreed, calling for wider regional and international efforts in this regards.
The conferees welcome Iraq's efforts in this regard, showcasing support to the Iraqi police and army's efforts to vanquish terrorists and their groups across the country.
They welcomed Baghdad's announcement of hosting an international conference for the victims of terrorism in 2026, saying the initiative reinforced Iraq's strong stance against terror.
Anti-terror accords and efforts must be executed to prevent terrorism from thriving, asserted the leaders, who called for implementing Arab League and international resolutions in this frame.
They stressed the importance of boosting cybersecurity amongst Arab countries, saying that protecting data, digital assets within a unified Arab strategy was necessary and commending in this regard Saudi Arabia's establishment of an Arab council for cybersecurity.
On regional and international developments, the leaders expressed their condolences over the death of Pope Francis on April 21, 2025, and congratulated the new Pope Leo XIV for attaining the papacy.
They called for boosting diplomacy in the region and worldwide commending efforts by Oman, which organized negotiations between the US and Iran on the latter's nuclear file.
They also expressed support to the UN charter, international law, 2030 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and all agreements aimed at bettering humanity and the future. (end)
