Al-Sulaiteen Brothers Snatch Two Gold In Abu Dhabi's Jiu-Jitsu Tourney


2025-05-17 03:04:52
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, May 17 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti players Zaid and Abdulaziz Al-Sulaiteen won on Saturday two gold medals and achieved first place at the UAE's Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu Championship.
Zaid Al-Sulaiteen won the under-14 category that had 16 opponents from different countries, while Abdulaziz Al-Sulaiteen won the under-12 category that had 21 players from all over the world.
The two brothers are the first Kuwaiti players to achieve six gold medals in the Jiu-Jitsu Grand Slam tournaments after their previous victories with gold medals in London, Istanbul, Moscow, and Rome, in addition to the two gold medals in Abu Dhabi.
Father of the two players, Mohammad Al-Sulaiteen expressed his great pride in a statement to KUNA, saying that the achievement is not only for his family, but also for all of Kuwait, hoping for continued support to Kuwaiti athletes in this sport in the future. (end)
