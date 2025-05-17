403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Al-Sulaiteen Brothers Snatch Two Gold In Abu Dhabi's Jiu-Jitsu Tourney
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, May 17 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti players Zaid and Abdulaziz Al-Sulaiteen won on Saturday two gold medals and achieved first place at the UAE's Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu Championship.
Zaid Al-Sulaiteen won the under-14 category that had 16 opponents from different countries, while Abdulaziz Al-Sulaiteen won the under-12 category that had 21 players from all over the world.
The two brothers are the first Kuwaiti players to achieve six gold medals in the Jiu-Jitsu Grand Slam tournaments after their previous victories with gold medals in London, Istanbul, Moscow, and Rome, in addition to the two gold medals in Abu Dhabi.
Father of the two players, Mohammad Al-Sulaiteen expressed his great pride in a statement to KUNA, saying that the achievement is not only for his family, but also for all of Kuwait, hoping for continued support to Kuwaiti athletes in this sport in the future. (end)
skm
Zaid Al-Sulaiteen won the under-14 category that had 16 opponents from different countries, while Abdulaziz Al-Sulaiteen won the under-12 category that had 21 players from all over the world.
The two brothers are the first Kuwaiti players to achieve six gold medals in the Jiu-Jitsu Grand Slam tournaments after their previous victories with gold medals in London, Istanbul, Moscow, and Rome, in addition to the two gold medals in Abu Dhabi.
Father of the two players, Mohammad Al-Sulaiteen expressed his great pride in a statement to KUNA, saying that the achievement is not only for his family, but also for all of Kuwait, hoping for continued support to Kuwaiti athletes in this sport in the future. (end)
skm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment