NUJ Reacts To Shocking Revelations Of Alleged Iranian Spies Targeting UK-Based Journalists

The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) has reacted to the charging of three alleged Iranian spies, charged on 17 May under the National Security Act. They are charged with engaging in conduct likely to assist a foreign intelligence service, in carrying out UK-related activities and knew or ought to have reasonably known their conduct was likely to assist a foreign intelligence service. The foreign state which the charges relate to is Iran.

Mostafa Sepahvand, Farhad Javadi Manesh, and Shapoor Qalehali Khani Noori appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court today and are alleged to have targeted UK-based journalists working for Iran International.

Further charges of surveillance, reconnaissance and open-source research, with the intention to commit serious violence against someone in the United Kingdom were made against Sepahvand.

Both Manesh and Noori have also been charged with engaging in surveillance and reconnaissance with the intention that serious violence against a person in the UK would be committed by others.

The union has welcomed recognition by Yvette Cooper, UK home secretary, that“Iran must be held to account for its actions.”

Laura Davison , NUJ general secretary, said:

