Assam Rifles Holds Brainstorming Session On Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances
HQ IGAR (South) hosted a two-day intensive capsule on the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on 16 and 17 May 2025.
A Defence spokesman said that the two-day (May 16 and 17) 'capsule' was conducted at the Headquarters Assam Rifles (South) with the assistance of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).
In the event expert instructions were provided by senior IPS officer R. Sudhakar, Deputy Director General, NCB, P.R. Mishra, Additional Director, NCB and officers from NCB Imphal.
The spokesman said that as Manipur continues to emerge as a vulnerable corridor for the trafficking of narcotics and arms, the Assam Rifles remains committed to enhancing the legal and operational competence of its personnel.
The workshop covered vital aspects of the NDPS Act, including prohibited activities, punishment scales, search and seizure procedures, burden of proof and judicial processes, he said.
Modules also highlighted landmark court rulings, inter-agency roles and the importance of ethical enforcement in fragile socio-political environments.
The 'capsule' culminated with a closing address by the Inspector General, Assam Rifles (South), Major General Ravroop Singh, who emphasised the urgency of upskilling in both legal and technological domains.
He highlighted the growing sophistication of trafficking networks and stressed the need for inter-agency coordination, use of forensic and digital tools and strict adherence to lawful procedures to effectively combat the challenge.
The initiative underlines Assam Rifles' proactive approach to restore stability and uphold justice in the region, the spokesman said.
Neighbouring Myanmar, which shares a 1,643 km unfenced border with four northeastern states -- Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, and Mizoram -- serves as a key transit point for drugs, particularly heroin and methamphetamine tablets, entering India.
