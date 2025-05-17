Thousands Of Construction Workers Protest In Zurich

Deutsch de Tausende Bauarbeiter demonstrieren in Zürich für“Respekt” Original Read more: Tausende Bauarbeiter demonstrieren in Zürich für“Respekt

This content was published on May 17, 2025 - 13:41

The motto of the demonstration was“Respect for our work”. The background to this is a national agreement on working conditions in the construction sector which expires at the end of 2025.

When it comes to renewing it, the trade unions Unia and Syna say they expect“no easy negotiations”.

On Saturday, a digger drove at the head of a crowd which featured a conspicuously large number of Unia flags, according to the Keystone-SDA news agency.

The demo made its way through the city center from Limmatquai to Helvetiaplatz. Several tramlines were affected.

A similar protest was also due to take place in Lausanne later in the afternoon.

