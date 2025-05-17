Thousands Of Construction Workers Protest In Zurich
-
Deutsch
de
Tausende Bauarbeiter demonstrieren in Zürich für“Respekt”
Original
Read more: Tausende Bauarbeiter demonstrieren in Zürich für“Respekt
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The motto of the demonstration was“Respect for our work”. The background to this is a national agreement on working conditions in the construction sector which expires at the end of 2025.
When it comes to renewing it, the trade unions Unia and Syna say they expect“no easy negotiations”.
On Saturday, a digger drove at the head of a crowd which featured a conspicuously large number of Unia flags, according to the Keystone-SDA news agency.
The demo made its way through the city center from Limmatquai to Helvetiaplatz. Several tramlines were affected.
A similar protest was also due to take place in Lausanne later in the afternoon.
Translated from German by DeepL/dosMore Employment contracts
Most employees work a maximum of 45 hours a week, and everyone is entitled to four weeks' paid holiday a year. Many contracts offer better terms.Read more: Employment contract
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment