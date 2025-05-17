403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
King, US VP Discuss Regional Developments, Strategic Partnership
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah, in a phone call on Thursday with United States Vice President JD Vance, discussed current developments in the region, as well as the strategic partnership between Jordan and the United States. His Majesty affirmed Jordan's readiness to strengthen its strategic partnership with the US, and expand cooperation in all areas, according to a Royal Court statement. Discussing regional developments, the King reiterated the need to immediately reinstate the ceasefire in Gaza, resume the flow of humanitarian aid, and stop the escalations in the West Bank and Jerusalem. His Majesty stressed the importance of creating a political horizon to achieve just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution, highlighting the pivotal role of the United States in enhancing regional security and stability.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment