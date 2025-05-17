Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
King, US VP Discuss Regional Developments, Strategic Partnership

King, US VP Discuss Regional Developments, Strategic Partnership


2025-05-17 02:06:33
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah, in a phone call on Thursday with United States Vice President JD Vance, discussed current developments in the region, as well as the strategic partnership between Jordan and the United States. His Majesty affirmed Jordan's readiness to strengthen its strategic partnership with the US, and expand cooperation in all areas, according to a Royal Court statement. Discussing regional developments, the King reiterated the need to immediately reinstate the ceasefire in Gaza, resume the flow of humanitarian aid, and stop the escalations in the West Bank and Jerusalem. His Majesty stressed the importance of creating a political horizon to achieve just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution, highlighting the pivotal role of the United States in enhancing regional security and stability.

MENAFN17052025000028011005ID1109561458

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search