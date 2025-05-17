Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Deputising For King, Prime Minister To Participate In Arab Summit In Baghdad

Deputising For King, Prime Minister To Participate In Arab Summit In Baghdad


2025-05-17 02:06:32
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputising for His Majesty King Abdullah, Prime Minister Jafar Hassan will participate in the 34th regular session of the Arab Summit, which will be held in Baghdad on Saturday. The prime minister will also participate in the 5th session of the Economic and Social Development Summit, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

MENAFN17052025000028011005ID1109561457

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search