403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Deputising For King, Prime Minister To Participate In Arab Summit In Baghdad
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputising for His Majesty King Abdullah, Prime Minister Jafar Hassan will participate in the 34th regular session of the Arab Summit, which will be held in Baghdad on Saturday. The prime minister will also participate in the 5th session of the Economic and Social Development Summit, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment