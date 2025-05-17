Karnataka Govt Pushes For Electric Bus Allocation Under PM E-Drive Initiative
The PM E-Drive initiative aims to enhance city bus operations with 14,028 electric buses. The scheme has been allocated Rs 10,900 crore over a two-year implementation period from April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2026.
The PM E-Drive initiative plans to allocate 14,000 electric buses to nine major cities across India.
Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy submitted the state's formal request, highlighting the necessity for enhanced urban public transportation systems across key cities in the state.
In response to Karnataka's request, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy has assured the Karnataka Government of comprehensive support from the Central Government.
The Union Minister confirmed that the allocation process has already commenced, with Karnataka set to receive electric buses in a phased and prioritised manner.
The discussions between Union and State government representatives have addressed not only the allocation of vehicles but also the development of supporting infrastructure, including charging stations, bus depots, and vehicle maintenance systems.
