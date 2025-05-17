Gujarat Provides Over Rs 7,864 Crore To Msmes, Leads Nation In ZED Certification

MENAFN - KNN India)Between 2020–21 and 2024–25, the Government of Gujarat has provided financial assistance exceeding Rs 7,864 crore to more than 1.3 lakh micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) through a range of state-level schemes.

The support has come in the form of capital investment subsidies, interest subsidies, and credit guarantee assistance, according to official data.

Gujarat leads the country in the adoption of the Zero Effect Zero Defect (ZED) certification initiative for MSMEs. As of now, over 89,000 MSMEs in the state are registered under the ZED scheme, with more than 59,000 achieving certification. The scheme aims to promote quality manufacturing without adverse environmental impact.

Under the state's 2015 Industrial Policy, from April 1, 2024, to January 8, 2025, over 4,400 claims were sanctioned Rs 137 crore. Similarly, under the 2020 policy, over 8,700 claims received Rs 345 crore.

The Aatmanirbhar Gujarat scheme of 2022 disbursed Rs 245 crore across more than 2,400 claims during the same period.

The 'Gunvatta Yatra,' a state-wide campaign to enhance product quality and awareness, was conducted across all districts from April 5 to May 29, 2025. As of now, 18 districts have successfully completed the program.

Since 2020, a total of 23.79 lakh MSMEs have registered in Gujarat under the Udyam registration system. To address delayed payment grievances, six regional Micro and Small Enterprise Facilitation Councils (MSEFCs) are operational in Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Vadodara, and Kutch. These councils resolved 1,081 cases in 2024.

To promote market access and visibility, 852 applications were approved under market development assistance schemes between April and December 2024.

Financial support of Rs 5 crore was disbursed to facilitate MSME participation in exhibitions at the state, national, and international levels. Organisers also received subsidies on electricity bills as part of promotional support.

In October 2023, Gujarat hosted the 'Vibrant Gujarat–Vibrant District' (VGVD) festival across all districts to showcase local entrepreneurial potential. Under the 'One District One Product' (ODOP) initiative, 26 products have been identified for focused promotion and market development.

Gujarat's MSME sector is highly diversified, with robust industrial clusters in textiles, garments, engineering, chemicals, ceramics, gems and jewellery, plastics, and agro and food processing.

Key hubs include Surat for textiles and diamonds, Rajkot for engineering and auto components, Morbi for ceramics, and Ahmedabad for garments and machinery.

These enterprises range from micro units employing a small workforce to medium-scale industries catering to both domestic and international markets.

According to state estimates, the sector contributes over Rs 3 lakh crore in annual turnover and directly or indirectly provides employment to more than 1.5 crore individuals.

With over 23.79 lakh units registered since 2020, Gujarat's MSME ecosystem is regarded as one of the most industrially productive in the country, playing a pivotal role in the state's economic output and export capacity.

