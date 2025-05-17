Indian Jewellery Industry Calls For Nationwide Boycott Of Turkey And Azerbaijan, Halts Business Operations

MENAFN - KNN India)In a significant move reflecting rising geopolitical sensitivities, the All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) has urged the nation's jewellery sector to cease all business dealings with Turkey and Azerbaijan.

Rajesh Rokde, Chairman of the GJC, emphasised the need for unity and economic nationalism, stating that halting trade with these countries sends a clear message of resolve.

The Council's appeal extends beyond jewellery imports, encompassing machinery and equipment sourced from Turkey, which have been integral to the industry despite a decline in Turkish jewellery imports over the years.

In a symbolic gesture, the GJC announced the rebranding of large-sized ornaments, traditionally labeled as 'Turkish' due to their design origins, to 'Sindoor'.

The Council's resolution also includes a public appeal to India's film industry to refrain from shooting in Turkey and Azerbaijan, further extending the boycott beyond the jewellery sector .

This development underscores the growing influence of geopolitical considerations on international business relations, with market dynamics and corporate strategies increasingly shaped by national and political alliances .

As the Indian jewellery industry aligns its economic activities with national interests, the long-term implications of this boycott on trade dynamics and international relations remain to be seen.

