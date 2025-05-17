Union Minister To Lay Foundation Stone For Rs 42.4 Crore Integrated Aquapark In Tripura

MENAFN - KNN India)Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, will lay the foundation stone for an Integrated Aquapark in Kailashahar, Tripura on May 18, 2025. The Minister will also inaugurate a one-day Fish Festival in Agartala on the same day.

The Integrated Aquapark, being established with an investment of Rs 42.4 crores under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), represents a significant development for the state's fisheries sector.

George Kurian, Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Ministry of Minority Affairs, and Shri Sudhangshu Das, Minister of Fisheries, Government of Tripura, will also grace the occasion.

During the event, certificates and sanction orders will be distributed to various beneficiaries in the fisheries sector, including Kisan Credit Cards to eligible fishers and fish farmers.

The program will also recognise best-performing Cooperatives, Fish Farmer Producer Organisations (FFPOs), and fisheries start-ups for their contributions to the sector, reinforcing the government's commitment to inclusive and sustainable development.

The Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, has prioritised the establishment of Integrated Aquaparks as a flagship intervention under PMMSY.

These facilities are designed as comprehensive hubs offering services ranging from hatcheries and feed mills to cold storage, processing, training, and marketing under one roof.

Beyond their physical infrastructure, these aquaparks serve as catalysts for value chain development, innovation, and livelihood generation, particularly benefiting youth and women in the region.

Operating on a hub-and-spoke model tailored to address regional needs and specific thematic areas, the aquaparks ensure support for all aspects of the fisheries and aquaculture value chain.

This integrated approach provides end-to-end solutions from production and processing to retail, maximising output and fostering sustainable growth.

Tripura has emerged as a frontrunner in fisheries development with its high fish consumption rate exceeding 29 kg per capita annually.

The state has made significant progress in the fisheries sector in recent years, receiving projects worth Rs. 319 crores under PMMSY and Blue Revolution during the last decade.

These initiatives have supported aquaculture expansion, infrastructure development, technology infusion, fishers' welfare, and market interventions.

The Integrated Aquapark in Kailashahar will serve as a cornerstone for modernising infrastructure for fish production, processing, and marketing in Tripura, benefiting numerous stakeholders across the value chain.

(KNN Bureau)