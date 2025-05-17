'A Robot's Dream' Explores Architecture's Future With Robots At Venice Biennale 2025

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) 'A Robot's Dream' analyzed at the Venice Biennale Architecture

May 17, 2025 by Mai Tao

This year's Venice Biennale Architecture seems somewhat captivated by robots, with several installations featuring humanoids and robotic arms at the centre of both the creation process and the final work itself, as shown at the exhibition.

The theme of the 2025 Venice Biennale's 19th International Architecture Exhibition – running from 10 May to 23 November 2025 – is“Intelligens. Natural. Artificial. Collective.”

Within that theme, one installation called“A Robot's Dream” is prompting patrons to delve into the shifting dynamics between humans and machines within architecture.

Visitors to the installation will encounter a humanoid robot, prompting contemplation on the increasing role of robotics in construction and the convergence of automation, traditional craftsmanship, and material use.

The piece aims to evoke empathy for the machine while simultaneously encouraging a critical look at how technology is reshaping our built world, questioning the gains and losses concerning human involvement, craft skills, and social connections.

Furthermore,“A Robot's Dream” addresses the environmental implications of automation in construction, showcasing its potential for creating resource-efficient buildings. A tangible example of this is a rebar structure, robotically assembled by MESH using low-carbon steel, which is slated for repurposing post-exhibition to underscore a dedication to circular architectural practices.

The installation doesn't seek to provide definitive answers but rather to spark an open dialogue about technological advancement, urging attendees to consider how new systems influence our surroundings and to imagine – and critically assess – the future relationships between people, artificial intelligence, and the environments we occupy.