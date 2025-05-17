Egypt Eyes $7Bn In Engineering Exports By 2025-End

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's engineering sector is aiming for a record-breaking $7bn in exports by the end of 2025, according to Sherif El-Sayyad, Chairperson of the Engineering Export Council of Egypt. In the first quarter of 2025 alone, engineering exports grew by 12%, reaching $1.489bn compared to $1.330bn during the same period in 2024. El-Sayyad stated that the Council is targeting an annual export growth rate of between 20% and 30%, which, if achieved, would mark the highest export figure in the sector's history.

His remarks came during the fourth edition of the EXXA Engineering Export Excellence Awards, a major event organized by the Engineering Export Council. The celebration brought together a wide range of sector representatives, as well as senior officials from the Ministries of Investment, Trade and Industry, and Finance. El-Sayyad highlighted the Council's ongoing efforts to expand into new markets and overcome sector-specific challenges. He noted that a growing number of Egyptian companies are producing high-quality products that carry the“Made in Egypt” label and are proving competitive on the global stage.

El-Sayyad also pointed to the positive impact of new foreign investments entering the Egyptian market. Many of these investments are geared toward export-oriented production, with at least 50% of their output intended for international markets. This trend, he explained, enhances the sector's growth potential and strengthens Egypt's position in global engineering supply chains.

Executive Director of the Council, Mai Helmy, added that the EXXA Awards are part of the state's broader strategy to build an integrated export ecosystem. By recognizing outstanding performance across all segments of the engineering industries, the awards aim to foster a competitive spirit, encourage innovation, and support the expansion of exports into new global markets.

This year's EXXA Awards honoured leading Egyptian exporters across a variety of categories. Samsung Electronics Egypt was named the largest global exporter, while United Metals Company – Elsewedy received recognition as the largest Egyptian exporter among large companies. In the medium and small enterprise categories, Kiriazi and Menlo were among the top awardees. SE Wiring Systems led the free zones category, while BICC Egypt and Pico Egypt were recognized for exceptional export growth. Energia Power Cables earned awards for innovation and as a standout young exporter.

In terms of product specialization, Fresh Electric was recognized as a leader in home appliances, and Egyptian Engineering received honours in the machinery category. Chloride Egypt topped the automotive parts segment, and Taiba was acknowledged for its performance in household utensils. El Sewedy Electric led in electrical exports, while the Alsulaiman-Sotraco alliance stood out in the metals category.