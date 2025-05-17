403
UDST Holds Graduation Ceremonies For Class Of 2025
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Under the patronage of HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, the University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) successfully concluded its 2025 graduation ceremonies.
Held over three consecutive days, the celebrations commenced with a ceremony honouring high-achieving students, followed by separate events for graduates of the College of Business and the College of Computing and Information Technology. The final day was dedicated to the graduates from the College of Engineering and Technology and the College of Health Sciences.
The ceremonies took place at the Qatar National Convention Centre and marked the graduation of 426 students from the College of Business, 164 from the College of Computing and Information Technology, 328 from the College of Engineering and Technology, and 248 from the College of Health Sciences.
A key highlight of the occasion was the recognition of 32 exceptional students by HE Lolwah bint Rashid al-Khater, Minister of Education and Higher Education. The honorees included students who maintained a perfect GPA of 4.0 throughout their academic journey, as well as recipients of the President's Award for Academic Excellence.
These ceremonies served as a proud milestone for the Class of 2025, celebrating their academic excellence and reaffirming UDST's steadfast commitment to applied education and workforce readiness.
Dr Rachid Benlamri, vice president, academics, said:“Today, our graduates step confidently into a new chapter, equipped with knowledge, hands-on experience, and the skills needed in a digital world. As you transition from students to professionals, I encourage you to remain true to knowledge, uphold your values, and embrace lifelong learning. You are the generation entrusted with shaping the future. The knowledge and expertise you possess are more than professional tools-they represent a responsibility to your nation, your community, and the world.”
On the second day, the valedictorian Hafsa Hassan Diriye addressed her peers:“Today, we stand at the gateway to the future, ready to transform challenges into opportunities. Nothing can stand in our way. True success is not measured by titles or awards, but by the impact we make and how we choose to show up in the world. I extend my heartfelt thanks to our faculty, who supported and believed in us throughout this journey.”
Valedictorian Baraa Suleiman, speaking on the final day, reflected:“Each of us has followed a unique path, yet today we unite in this shared moment of pride and achievement. As a chemical engineering student, my journey was filled with challenges, long hours solving technical problems, analyzing safety data, and grappling with complex systems. But during our capstone project, when we designed a sustainable chemical plant from concept to implementation, everything came together. Each late night, failed attempt, and moment of doubt has become a source of pride.”
Through its applied learning philosophy and deep commitment to sustainability, UDST continues to embrace innovation with an open mind, integrating advanced technologies across research, education, and community engagement. To date, UDST has graduated more than 10,000 students who actively contribute to the advancement of Qatar both locally and globally. With over 8,500 students currently enroled, UDST fosters an inclusive and vibrant educational environment to learning and excellence.
