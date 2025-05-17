403
Amir Attends 34Th Arab Summit In Baghdad
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, along with leaders and heads of delegations of Arab countries, participated in the 34th Ordinary Session of the Council of the League of Arab States at the Summit Level, which was held at the government palace in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, Saturday.
The summit was attended by the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, and members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir. It was also attended by a number of members of the official delegations of brotherly countries.
