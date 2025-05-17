Philippines Actively Monitoring Rise Of COVID Cases In Southeast Asia

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Manila: The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday said it is "actively monitoring" COVID-19 infections in Southeast Asia amid a reported rise in cases in parts of the region.

"We are actively coordinating through established mechanisms like the ASEAN. This gives us verified information, boosting readiness even as we see no cause for alarm," the agency said in a statement.

As of May 3, 2025, the DOH reported an 87 percent decrease in cases and fatalities compared to 2024 in the Philippines, with only 1,774 COVID-19 cases reported this year, down from 14,074 cases last year.

"The case fatality rate is only 1.13 percent," the agency added.

The DOH said it is committed to keeping the public informed and will provide timely updates should the situation evolve.