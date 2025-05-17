Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Philippines Actively Monitoring Rise Of COVID Cases In Southeast Asia

Philippines Actively Monitoring Rise Of COVID Cases In Southeast Asia


2025-05-17 02:01:00
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

Manila: The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday said it is "actively monitoring" COVID-19 infections in Southeast Asia amid a reported rise in cases in parts of the region.

"We are actively coordinating through established mechanisms like the ASEAN. This gives us verified information, boosting readiness even as we see no cause for alarm," the agency said in a statement.

As of May 3, 2025, the DOH reported an 87 percent decrease in cases and fatalities compared to 2024 in the Philippines, with only 1,774 COVID-19 cases reported this year, down from 14,074 cases last year.

"The case fatality rate is only 1.13 percent," the agency added.

The DOH said it is committed to keeping the public informed and will provide timely updates should the situation evolve.

MENAFN17052025000063011010ID1109561407

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search