Scattered Dust Storms To Impact The Country: QMD


2025-05-17 02:00:58
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Scattered dust storms currently being experienced around the Arabian Peninsula are expected to impact Qatar in the coming hours, the Qatar Department of Meteorology stated.

The Department warned that these conditions might lead to a drop in horizontal visibility, and in some cases, completely obscured vision.

QMD advised everyone to exercise utmost caution and take necessary safety precautions.

