QFSW And Affiliated Centers Mark International Day Of Families

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Doha: The Qatar Foundation for Social Work (QFSW), along with the centers operating under its umbrella, organized a comprehensive community event to mark the International Day of Families, observed annually on May 15.

The event took place at Qatar Mall and witnessed a broad public turnout.

The initiative featured a wide diversity of educational, cultural, and interactive activities devoted to all members of the community, underscoring the role of families as a core pillar of building the community and strengthening social cohesion through providing a slew of activities.

Reviewing the efforts of QFSW and its centers in enhancing family awareness and empowering various community segments, the foundation organized a series of interactive and kinetic contests that featured questions about familial values, with prizes offered to children and adults.

The Social Development Center (NAMA) contributed an educational segment, while the Shafallah Center for Persons with Disabilities presented an innovative storytelling experience for children through an interactive stage session.

This session seamlessly integrated direct dialogue with auditory and visual effects, thereby enhancing the sensory dimensions of the narrative and providing an inclusive and stimulating environment for children.

The Dreama Center for Empowerment of Orphans presented an overview of its mission to empower orphaned children and foster their integration into the community, followed by a reading of the story of Prophet Joseph, peace be upon him, during which children were invited on stage to answer a series of questions related to the narrative in an interactive setting aimed at embedding educational values in a simplified and engaging manner.

The event wrapped up with the Interactive Family Tree activity, where children, accompanied by their parents, imprinted their hands on a tree-shaped display symbolizing cohesion and communal support, an emblematic gesture underscoring the role of family and community in embracing orphans and reinforcing their inclusion.

Meanwhile, the Ehsan Center for Empowerment and Elderly Care contributed to the event by raising awareness of the rights of senior citizens through its flagship Thakher Program, which promotes dignity, protection, and societal appreciation for the elderly.

In addition, the Aman Center presented a series of interactive contests designed to raise awareness of its mandate in safeguarding families and individuals, reinforcing its role as a pillar of social protection within the national framework.

Al Noor Center for the Blind delivered a theatrical performance titled 'Qatar, the House of Love', reflecting the full integration of visually impaired individuals into expressive arts and underscoring the inclusive spirit that defines Qatar's cultural landscape.

The program segments capped off with the participation of the Behavioral Healthcare Center, which staged the play 'The Young Leader', aimed at inculcating leadership values and a sense of responsibility in children.

The production offered simplified dramatic content in an engaging and age-appropriate manner, to spellbind and inspire the younger audience.

This event demonstrated the commitment of QFSW and its centers to shoring up societal awareness of family affairs, along with their pivotal role in development, converting this commitment into reinvigorating international occasions through domestic initiatives that reflect family cohesion and cultural diversity.

Overall, the event embodied institutional complementarity in delivering programs centered on enhancing the quality of life for individuals and families, thereby contributing to the realization of the Qatar National Vision 2030, particularly its social pillar.

It underscored the imperative of building a cohesive society that upholds family solidarity, ensures justice and inclusion, and promotes the active participation of all societal segments in sustainable development.