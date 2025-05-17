Qatar's Labour Ministry Issues Advisory On Expected Weather Conditions

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha: Qatar's Ministry of Labour issued a notice on Saturday urging businesses to take precautionary measures in response to expected scattered dust storms across the country.

The ministry called on all establishments to ensure compliance with occupational health and safety guidelines and emphasized the importance of implementing protective measures to safeguard workers during working hours.

The advisory comes as part of efforts to mitigate the impact of exceptional weather conditions on the workforce, particularly those operating in outdoor environments.

The ministry underscored the need for increased vigilance and preparedness to protect workers' health and safety.

In its latest weather forecast, Qatar Department of Meteorology warned that scattered dust storms currently being experienced around the Arabian Peninsula are expected to impact Qatar in the coming hours.