Five Qatari Artists Participate In Empower Her Art Forum At Grand Egyptian Museum

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: Five Qatari female artists participated in the third edition of the Empower Her Art Forum at the Grand Egyptian Museum. Being held from May 16 - 20, the forum features 200 female artists from more than 35 countries around the world.

The works of the participating artists, Hanadi Al Darwish, Haifa Alkhuzaei, Wadha Al Sulaiti, Suad Al Salem, and Maryam Al Mousa, embody the richness and diversity of Qatari art.

They also reflect the prominent role and growing presence of women in the cultural and artistic scene, as part of the State of Qatar's support for the arts as a tool for promoting the values ​​of empowerment, cultural dialogue, and building bridges between peoples.

Artist Wadha Al Sulaiti told Qatar News Agency (QNA) that the participating Qatari artists in the forum are displaying artwork inspired by Qatari heritage and highlighting Qatari women.

She noted that this is the first participation of its kind for Qatari artists in the forum, appreciating the attention Qatari artists receive from the Egyptian side during their participation in the forum's activities.

For her part, artist Suad Al Salem also told QNA that her participation in the forum includes a collection of paintings, explaining that these works were created using wood engraving and address the topic of women and the situations they experience.

Participating in the forum alongside a group of Qatari artists represents an important opportunity for cultural interaction and the exchange of experiences with the various participating artists, she added.

The forum featured a number of seminars and lectures on the development of modern art, in addition to workshops presented by a group of female artists, as well as special attention to the artistic creations of people with disabilities.