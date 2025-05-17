Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Before His Meeting With Archbishop Of Bologna, President Of Italian Bishops' Conference, Papal Envoy For Ukraine Cardinal Matteo Zuppi

Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Before His Meeting With Archbishop Of Bologna, President Of Italian Bishops' Conference, Papal Envoy For Ukraine Cardinal Matteo Zuppi


2025-05-17 02:00:40

U.S. Embassy to the Holy See
Rome, Italy

QUESTION:  Mr. Secretary, Your Eminence, will you be discussing Ukraine today?

SECRETARY RUBIO:  Yes, yes, and we thank the Holy See for its willingness to be involved in this process.  Obviously there are a number of countries that have offered that as well, but we think it would be – we’ll talk about that, the status of the talks, the updates after yesterday, and the path forward. 

Thank you.

QUESTION:  Do you think – do you think they can be one of the brokers or the broker in helping get (inaudible)?

SECRETARY RUBIO:  Well, I wouldn’t call it a broker but it certainly is a place that I would think that both sides would be comfortable coming.  So we are grateful for their longstanding efforts not simply on trying to broker peace but on the exchanges of prisoners; there are children that have currently been taken from their homes that the Ukrainians would like to see returned, and they, the Holy See, has been very involved in that regard.  So we’ll talk about that and all of it, and obviously always grateful for the willingness of the Vatican to play this constructive and positive role.

Thank you.

MENAFN17052025004514009831ID1109561398

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search