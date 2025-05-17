Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Secretary Rubio's Phone Call With Russia Foreign Minister Lavrov

2025-05-17 02:00:40

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov today.  Secretary Rubio welcomed the prisoner exchange agreement reached during the May 16 Ukraine-Russia talks in Istanbul and delivered President Trump’s strong message: the United States is committed to achieving a lasting end to the Russia-Ukraine war. The comprehensive peace plan proposed by the United States outlines the best way forward. The Secretary emphasized President Trump’s call for an immediate ceasefire and an end to the violence.

